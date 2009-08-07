Dan Cederholm

So I'm working on presentation slides, and I'm talking about how I was obsessed with the Atari 2600, yet never had one as a kid. Instead, my parents got us an Odyssey2.

You can see the pleading on the dad's face in this advert. At lease I hope he's the dad.

"See, it's just like the Atari!"

It's not.

Posted on Aug 7, 2009
