🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I'm working on presentation slides, and I'm talking about how I was obsessed with the Atari 2600, yet never had one as a kid. Instead, my parents got us an Odyssey2.
You can see the pleading on the dad's face in this advert. At lease I hope he's the dad.
"See, it's just like the Atari!"
It's not.