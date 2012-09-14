myHomework Logo Re-do

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I was asked to take a shot at re-doing the myHomework logo because the guys working on the project needed a vector version and were in a time pinch. After a few hours later, this was the result. It was done 100% in Illustrator. Everything is vector and scalable, including the wood grain and rubber textures.
This is my first shot! Let me know what you think.