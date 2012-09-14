Brett Epp

myHomework Logo Re-do myhomework logo pencil eraser paper vector wood texture vector texture
I was asked to take a shot at re-doing the myHomework logo because the guys working on the project needed a vector version and were in a time pinch. After a few hours later, this was the result. It was done 100% in Illustrator. Everything is vector and scalable, including the wood grain and rubber textures.

This is my first shot! Let me know what you think.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
