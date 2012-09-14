Richie Sun

Hover Buttons

Richie Sun
Richie Sun
  • Save
Hover Buttons ui hover buttons tag tooltip rebound cedric bulldog
Download color palette

Switching up the context, hover buttons for image tagging now. Blame it on @Daryl Ginn for starting this.

423a8a1ef68d084d5902bc011798f8f8
Rebound of
Hover buttons
By Fabio Basile
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Richie Sun
Richie Sun

More by Richie Sun

View profile
    • Like