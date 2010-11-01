Zen Viewer for iPhone

A first look at one of the first drafts of the port of our Zen Viewer iPad app over to iPhone + iPod Touch. We're still trying styles for that main index screen.

Here's the full image: http://www.theskinsfactory.com/tsf-clients/ZenViewerPromoAdvanced1.jpg

The stock photography wood panel was shot by me with my Canon EOS 7D and then tweaked by myself and Kol until it came out just right.

