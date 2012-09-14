Wine fashionista

Second character for the same project. The fashionista see the event as a great excuse to dress up and look glamorous. Their glass of wine is but an accessory to their outfit. Art direction and webdesign by @Paul Holcomb . He is doing a great work putting the website together.

full: http://konstriktor.net/blog/2012/wine-festival/

Festival on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SoWalWINE