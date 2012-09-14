Taylor Ling

µTorrent for Android - Redesigned

Early this month, BitTorrent Inc. decided to release the native µTorrent app to the Play Store, and I must say I am pretty shocked by the app design. It’s horrible.

I have now finally did the redesign after playing around with it for some time to understand most, if not all, of the features in the app.

For more shots of my redesigned µTorrent app, do visit:
http://androiduiux.com/2012/09/14/utorrent-redesigned/

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
