Posebook Warmups

Posebook Warmups sketch illustration characters character design sketchbook loose inkstatic
Doing some character design for work and thought I'd try out Stephen Silver's Posebook app for my warm-up yesterday. If you've got an iPad, I definitely recommend checking it out!

