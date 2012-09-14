Jared West

WUCC Redesign

WUCC Redesign website ui layout ux button user interface law state washington
Working on a redesign for the WUCC an underground utilities organization. This has been a fun project to work on, sorry for not attaching a full shot, but this is all i can show at the moment.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
