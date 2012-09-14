Richard de Ruijter

LAZER - First Draft

Working on a client logo for Lazer Sunglasses. Really excited about this opportunity. Now it's up to me to make something special for them... Please let me know how you like this logotype! Curious to hear your thoughts.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
