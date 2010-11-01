Ed Nacional

Bed Bug Busters

Ed Nacional
Ed Nacional
  • Save
Bed Bug Busters bedbug nyc brooklyn patches identity branding logo
Download color palette

For Halloween my girlfriend's department at work dressed up as bed bugs, bite victims and exterminators. She was one of the exterminators so I did some super quick fake exterminator branding. Patches and stickers went on clothes and equipment. A bit more here http://tinyurl.com/2g88mgt

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2010
Ed Nacional
Ed Nacional

More by Ed Nacional

View profile
    • Like