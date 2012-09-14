Lukas Gerber

«Iron» T-shirt Print for Zimtstern

«Iron» T-shirt Print for Zimtstern
T-shirt Print for Zimtstern S/S 2012 Collection, based on geometric rules and heavy metal bands :)
more here: http://www.lukas-gerber.ch/Zimtstern-T-shirts-Skate-SS2012

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
