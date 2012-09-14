Patricia Gardner

Thank You Cards

Patricia Gardner
Patricia Gardner
  • Save
Thank You Cards handmade typography stamp wedding ink card color custom type
Download color palette

Thank you cards I made for a bridal shower gift for my best friend... hand rendered typography, hand carved stamp, hand cut cardstock and hand delivered! Lots of love went into these and I'm so happy with the turnout!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Patricia Gardner
Patricia Gardner

More by Patricia Gardner

View profile
    • Like