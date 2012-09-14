Travis Ulrich

Qwantech Embroidery

Qwantech Embroidery logo embroidery
It's neat to see your logo embroidered. It's always an approximation of your logo since it's physical thread puncturing garment and you have to deal with fabric pull and thread breaks, so it's never as exact as you want it, especially up close, but the sheen on thread makes it look so great, and when you hand your client a shirt with their logo embroidered on it, they feel like they've arrived. :)

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
