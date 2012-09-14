Brian C. Allen

Forma logo #2

Forma logo #2 logo letterforms typography symbol
Proposed symbol + wordmark for an upstart branding studio. Smaller symbol this time — I was thinking the placement and scale could be flexible.

Rebound of
Forma logo #1
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
