Brian C. Allen

Forma logo #1

Brian C. Allen
Brian C. Allen
  • Save
Forma logo #1 logo letterforms typography symbol
Download color palette

Proposed symbol + wordmark for an upstart branding studio. The symbol is meant to recall the crossbars in the capital F.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Brian C. Allen
Brian C. Allen

More by Brian C. Allen

View profile
    • Like