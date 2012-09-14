Remek Rogala

Windows Phone - Nokia Lumia

Remek Rogala
Remek Rogala
  • Save
Windows Phone - Nokia Lumia windows phone nokia landing page microsoft
Download color palette

Landing Page for Microsoft Poland. Work for: K2

Landing page was reflect movement as Windows Phone and show the best features and applications of the system.

Full preview at http://microsoft.com/poland/nokia
Soon at Behance http://www.behance.net/remekrogala & Portfolio http://deepstudio.eu

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Remek Rogala
Remek Rogala

More by Remek Rogala

View profile
    • Like