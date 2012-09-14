Millie Lin

Shopping Bag shopping concept illustrator
Once tried to design a multi-dimension shopping bag as an icon for chaopin(http://chaopinapp.com ). but the sun glasses is the only thing that applied. The glasses doesn't match the position of the bag. Just feel it is an interesting idea.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
