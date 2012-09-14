Support Coach, at your service!

If you haven't already heard, I'm the new Support Coach here at Dribbble! My job is to help Dan and Rich with support issues, requests, inquiries, plus equipment fulfillment and other odds and ends. I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the team, and look forward to assisting (pun!) the Dribbble community in any way, shape, or form I can. Setting a support screen (pun!) will let Dan and Rich spend more time on improving the site, adding new features, and much more.

Basically, I'm that guy you know on the inside who can make things happen. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please get in touch!

support@dribbble.com