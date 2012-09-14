Support Coach, at your service!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you haven't already heard, I'm the new Support Coach here at Dribbble! My job is to help Dan and Rich with support issues, requests, inquiries, plus equipment fulfillment and other odds and ends. I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the team, and look forward to assisting (pun!) the Dribbble community in any way, shape, or form I can. Setting a support screen (pun!) will let Dan and Rich spend more time on improving the site, adding new features, and much more.
Basically, I'm that guy you know on the inside who can make things happen. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please get in touch!
support@dribbble.com