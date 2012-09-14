👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
First in a series of characters/caricatures for South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival. Web and poster illustration. Art direction and webdesign by @Paul Holcomb . We´re having lots of fun ;)
The concept is to create several characters who usually attend the festival with an amusing and funny approach.
The wine geek is the wine world equivalent to the computer nerd. Not only does he knows a lot about wine, he is way too enthusiastic about it. He probably spends more time sniffing and studying the wine than drinking it.
Full character: http://konstriktor.net/blog/2012/geek/
Festival Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SoWalWINE