Untitled Red Wolf

Untitled Red Wolf cardboard red wolf wolves skeletons yellow green teeth mixed media
I recently dug this 2004 piece from a pile behind a door in my house and decided to make the rounds with it. It's currently on exhibition in Kansas City, MO, receiving more verbal likes than my current work surrounding it. Maybe I should decide to "hang it up" for good. Ha.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
