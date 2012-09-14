Ivo Mynttinen

Description Box

Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Description Box description box button green flat shop app facebook
Download color palette

Part of a project I'm currently working on.

Unfortunately the upper illustrations didn't made it into the final design (style had to be different) but since I like this more than the current design I thought I could share it on Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Better design, better experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ivo Mynttinen

View profile
    • Like