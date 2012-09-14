Sjoerd Dijkstra

Cover art

Sjoerd Dijkstra
Sjoerd Dijkstra
  • Save
Cover art vector art cover cd album music
Download color palette

Cover art I created for a Dutch band. I used Illustrator and Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Sjoerd Dijkstra
Sjoerd Dijkstra

More by Sjoerd Dijkstra

View profile
    • Like