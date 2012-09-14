Sam Coxon

Painted Mural

Sam Coxon
Sam Coxon
  • Save
Painted Mural sam coxon sam coxon
Download color palette

Detail from a mural I designed and painted for a local nightclub. The full size artwork is approx 20 x 8ft and incorporates butterflies, diamonds, over-spray drips, geometric patterns, and ladies smooching... everything I love! http://samwozere.co.uk/archive/cellars_mural.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Sam Coxon
Sam Coxon

More by Sam Coxon

View profile
    • Like