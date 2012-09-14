Lukas Gerber

Laurel & Hardy

Illustration of Laurel & Hardy, based on the Ampersand glyph (left eye & ear)

View more sketches: http://www.lukas-gerber.ch/The-Hotchpotch

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
