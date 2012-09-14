Gwen Brinsmead

The Universe is Waiting (Free Font Collection)

Gwen Brinsmead
Gwen Brinsmead
  • Save
The Universe is Waiting (Free Font Collection) blue quote gradient hope magical
Download color palette

An assortment of some nice, free fonts displayed via a great quote from Eden Phillpotts. =)

Fonts used in order of appearance:

Enriqueta
http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Enriqueta

Codystar
http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Codystar

Governor
http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=governor

Ostrich Sans
http://www.theleagueofmoveabletype.com/ostrich-sans

Sullivan
http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=sullivan

Titillium Text
http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/TitilliumText

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Gwen Brinsmead
Gwen Brinsmead

More by Gwen Brinsmead

View profile
    • Like