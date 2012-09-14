The Universe is Waiting (Free Font Collection)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An assortment of some nice, free fonts displayed via a great quote from Eden Phillpotts. =)
Fonts used in order of appearance:
Enriqueta
http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Enriqueta
Codystar
http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Codystar
Governor
http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=governor
Ostrich Sans
http://www.theleagueofmoveabletype.com/ostrich-sans
Sullivan
http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=sullivan
Titillium Text
http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/TitilliumText