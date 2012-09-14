The Universe is Waiting (Free Font Collection)

An assortment of some nice, free fonts displayed via a great quote from Eden Phillpotts. =)

Fonts used in order of appearance:

Enriqueta

http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Enriqueta

Codystar

http://www.google.com/webfonts/specimen/Codystar

Governor

http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=governor

Ostrich Sans

http://www.theleagueofmoveabletype.com/ostrich-sans

Sullivan

http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=sullivan

Titillium Text

http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/TitilliumText