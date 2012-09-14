Jason Yoo

Travelog Mini GUI

Jason Yoo
Jason Yoo
  • Save
Travelog Mini GUI travelog iphone travel app notify notification navigation bar
Download color palette

I love the tiny work!
About Les Deux Magots, cafe in Paris

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Jason Yoo
Jason Yoo

More by Jason Yoo

View profile
    • Like