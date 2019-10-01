ranganath krishnamani

Bus ride

ranganath krishnamani
ranganath krishnamani
Hire Me
  • Save
Bus ride light contrast people colourful conductor illustration bus vector india bangalore transport local bus ride
Download color palette

A scene from one my weekend bus ride in Bangalore city, with the beautiful evening sun creating a interesting play of light and contrast. Don't forget to see the full screen view.

ranganath krishnamani
ranganath krishnamani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ranganath krishnamani

View profile
    • Like