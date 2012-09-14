Joluvian

Vizquel

Joluvian
Joluvian
  • Save
Vizquel typography lettering calligraphy brushpen vector basebal mlb
Download color palette

I'm working in this new T-shirt, i have to fix the "q" because looks like a "g", but I would like to receive some comments about it

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Joluvian
Joluvian

More by Joluvian

View profile
    • Like