Lukas Gerber

renewable «E» Icon

Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber
  • Save
renewable «E» Icon icon e energy energie logo design wind sun geothermal
Download color palette

Icon for the eEnergie ag, based in Zug, Switzerland.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber

More by Lukas Gerber

View profile
    • Like