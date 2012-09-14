Travis Ladue

Basset

Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
Hire Me
  • Save
Basset basset hound travis ladue dog hello
Download color palette

Stay up late. Make basset hounds.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Travis Ladue

View profile
    • Like