New Home Page

Social bar integration for my portfolio redesign.

I've decided to start implementing a few API's into my site to bring realtime data & social posts straight to my page. This is just the initial layout.

I experimented with a brand new workflow on this milestone - I built out the markup and extremely basic styles FIRST - got all of the APIs running and spitting out JSON - THEN I went to the sketches and started visually laying it out.

I know exactly what data I can get from these API's and exactly what data-sets I plan to use, so the entire design process for this is much more streamlined than usual.

This instagram module is the expanded/hover view, while the small twitter bar to the right would be the standard view.