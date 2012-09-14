chase courington

Denver Mobile Device Lab

Got an awesome location to host Denver Mobile Device Lab starting October. 3, crowdsourcing the mobile device lab. Bring your devices and test your web app across multiple devices. Probably get to test on an iPhone5 running iOS6 even. http://www.meetup.com/Denver-Mobile-Device-Lab/

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
