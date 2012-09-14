Brandi Galuzzi

baby shower #wip

Brandi Galuzzi
Brandi Galuzzi
  • Save
baby shower #wip design illustration childrens books horton pigeon velveteen rabbit seuss
Download color palette

the start of a baby shower invitation will many of childrens books' greatest friends.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Brandi Galuzzi
Brandi Galuzzi

More by Brandi Galuzzi

View profile
    • Like