Use Your Joystick Controllers...

Use Your Joystick Controllers...
Even more snippets of a larger Atari 2600 style box art piece I did for the video game site, giantbomb.com. This one has a controller graphic and a glimpse of another screenshot for the "game." Making faux 2600 screenshots is an effort in restraint. The color palette is limited to a specific Atari 2600 NTSC range and there are not really individual pixel details because the resolution (in modern terms and scale) is roughly 320 x 240. After doing this, I'm starting to think the look of the 2600 era really shouldn't be called pixel art, it should be called brick or block art.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
