Use Your Joystick Controllers...

Even more snippets of a larger Atari 2600 style box art piece I did for the video game site, giantbomb.com. This one has a controller graphic and a glimpse of another screenshot for the "game." Making faux 2600 screenshots is an effort in restraint. The color palette is limited to a specific Atari 2600 NTSC range and there are not really individual pixel details because the resolution (in modern terms and scale) is roughly 320 x 240. After doing this, I'm starting to think the look of the 2600 era really shouldn't be called pixel art, it should be called brick or block art.