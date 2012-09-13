Seth Nickerson

Icons

Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons icons homes
Download color palette

Icons for a magazine. Clockwise from top left, they represent: vision, homes, voices, call to action, hope, strategic plan, and communities (center).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Seth Nickerson
Seth Nickerson
Branding, design, type, illustration. Always hungry. ✌
Hire Me

More by Seth Nickerson

View profile
    • Like