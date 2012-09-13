Creative Xchange meet-up poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Been invited to talk at the next CreativeXchange (https://www.facebook.com/creativexchng) meet-up in Skopje, Macedonia somewhere in October, but considering the distance between Macedonia and Indonesia and current backpacking trips that are going on, presentation and talk will be done in a form of a mini documentary - a 15min video. Will cover design, photography & travel. Basically, the video could be titled "Who is Wizemark?". :) More info and the video to come soon.
This is a poster i`m working on for the event. Had one requirement - to play on their existing logo which can be seen at their fb page.
Pretty excited to employ camera and video editing software again..