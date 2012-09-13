Calvin Chopp

Monogram flushing

Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp
  • Save
Monogram flushing monogram logo handwritten
Download color palette

Vectorizing, flushing out the curves... getting it all smooth-like.

62da3783043d3d64f03d2aeb55f12712
Rebound of
Monogram, revised in the works
By Calvin Chopp
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp

More by Calvin Chopp

View profile
    • Like