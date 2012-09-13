Adam Darowski

Jeffrey says it's possible.

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
Jeffrey says it's possible. baseball sabermetrics sass
Download color palette

Some of the CSS that goes into making the player run value bar chart table thingies.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like