Bianca Yvonne

Seattle Fashion Blogger Collective

Bianca Yvonne
Bianca Yvonne
  • Save
Seattle Fashion Blogger Collective logo monogram typography circle gotham icon
Download color palette

Pretty happy with it. Only thing that bugs me is a little hole on the intersection of the B and C, but it was for pro-bono and will likely be displayed at a small enough scale that it won't be noticeable.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Bianca Yvonne
Bianca Yvonne

More by Bianca Yvonne

View profile
    • Like