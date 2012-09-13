Trevor Rogers

Book Learnin' [GIF]

Book Learnin' [GIF] logo english teaching books teacher gif
Made a little logo for my girlfriend to use as a stamp. She is an English teacher and needed a way to mark her students work. Made a GIF for fun!

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
