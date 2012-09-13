Tyson Gach

American Christmas Website Header holiday symbolset header mobile responsive ribbon stripes website header christmas ff tisa freight sans css css3
Still a lot of tweaking to be done, but I'm fairly happy with how this small-screen version of the American Christmas website header has turned out. Feedback welcome!

