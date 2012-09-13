Rich Scott

Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Approved concept for an accounting firm. Services include: Bookkeeping, accounting, taxes and IT services.

Client wants to change the view of the accountant. They are a modern firm which use new software to help customers better understand the principles of accounting and how they can use them to improve their process and increase profits.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
