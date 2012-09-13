Mark Taylor

News Broadcast Isolated 3d Text Titles

News Broadcast Isolated 3d Text Titles d 3d text 3d title 3d title text 3d typography background broadcast camera angles channel title cinema 3d text cinema 4d colors creative designs flyer hi-tech inspiks loswl news news hd title news headlines news titles 3d news update png poster print red sport news stylish tv
These News Broadcast Isolated 3D Text Titles are sold exclusively on graphicriver, they can be used for Animations and Print Projects including Posters, Event Flyers, etc. In this package you’ll find 20 Transparent Png files files (5 Titles). Colors can be changed with the Hue and Saturation Feature in Photoshop. The files are High Quality Renders, sized at 4000×3000 pixels at 300dpi.

