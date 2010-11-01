"A gentleman is, after all, still a man no matter how gentle he is."

The month formerly known as November is one in support of prostate cancer research. 1 in 6 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Whether you know someone who has been diagnosed, are a man yourself, or just want to support a fantastic cause: donate today and help make a difference in a lot of lives.

Canada

USA

Download a free Movember moustache Adobe Illustrator file.