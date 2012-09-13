Simon Whittaker

The Giant Tortoise

Simon Whittaker
Simon Whittaker
  • Save
The Giant Tortoise giant tortoise illustration island
Download color palette

Might do a little more on this before it's totally finished, but getting there. Also, the brush strokes from Illustrator have defaulted when placed into Photoshop for some reason. Ah well...

1245d9fc181000e5accec6a2669e3674
Rebound of
Tortoise WIP
By Simon Whittaker
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Simon Whittaker
Simon Whittaker

More by Simon Whittaker

View profile
    • Like