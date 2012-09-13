Panel & Views, Filter & Search

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Section from a project i'm working on. Top secret!
This just shows a "panel" with a view switch, filter & search buttons.
The percentage on the progress bar will only appear once the user hovers the panel.
More screenshots to come in a few days...
----
Icons
----
These have been borrowed from these talented guys, until I get round to making my own. They are in no form the final icons and will not be used in the final app.
- http://dribbble.com/shots/724064-Lil-Drop
- http://dribbble.com/shots/658946-New-icon-set-for-Rdio
----