Keenan Cummings

Don't Be Wise. Be Relentless

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
Don't Be Wise. Be Relentless illustration
Download color palette

Had to get a some things off my chest. Advice for young creatives:

http://blog.keenancummings.com/post/31480548551/dont-be-wise

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like