Alex Slade

Personal site v2

Alex Slade
Alex Slade
  • Save
Personal site v2 web typography
Download color palette

Less colours, no background

8e894e58837ad18e4b281ced20d3465e
Rebound of
New personal site
By Alex Slade
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Alex Slade
Alex Slade

More by Alex Slade

View profile
    • Like