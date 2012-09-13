Jon Chambers

Photo Backdrop

Jon Chambers
Jon Chambers
  • Save
Photo Backdrop photoshop playing cards backdrop
Download color palette

This illustration is for a 6' x 4' photo backdrop. The heads on the cards will be cutout so party goers can put their heads through for a picture.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Jon Chambers
Jon Chambers

More by Jon Chambers

View profile
    • Like