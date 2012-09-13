Pierre Borodin

Millennium theme

Pierre Borodin
Pierre Borodin
Hire Me
  • Save
Millennium theme theme template themeforest portfolio creative blur pink cyan blue
Download color palette

Millenium theme.
Creative onepage portfolio with lovely blur header. PSD theme is for sale on themeforest.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Pierre Borodin
Pierre Borodin
Art-Director & Interaction Designer based in Prague
Hire Me

More by Pierre Borodin

View profile
    • Like